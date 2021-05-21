Complete coverage: Death of George Floyd and trial of Derek Chauvin
May 25 marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, sparking protests around the world against police brutality. Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. His sentencing is June 25.
-
1
A Minnesota judge finds that Derek Chauvin abused his authority as a police officer in the fatal arrest of George Floyd.
-
2
The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd has requested a new trial, saying the court abused its discretion on several points and that the verdict should be impeached because of jury misconduct.
-
3
The nation lauds Chauvin’s verdict in death of George Floyd. But what’s next in movement for racial justice?
The nation lauds Chauvin’s verdict in death of George Floyd. But what’s next in movement for racial justice?
Minneapolis celebrates after the Derek Chauvin verdict. The city has become a symbol of the movement for racial justice.
-
4
The Floyd case sparked protests worldwide against police brutality.
-
5
The landmark case riveted the nation, raising protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
-
6
Amid ex-cop’s trial, Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle George Floyd family lawsuit
Amid ex-cop’s trial, Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle George Floyd family lawsuit
The city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $27 million to settle a lawsuit filed by George Floyd’s family over his death in police custody.
-
7
‘Something is not right.’ George Floyd protests push white Americans to think about their privilege
‘Something is not right.’ George Floyd protests push white Americans to think about their privilege
The police killing of George Floyd and resulting protests led to a national reckoning with racism.
-
8
They lost loved ones to police violence. George Floyd’s killing has made the pain new again
They lost loved ones to police violence. George Floyd’s killing has made the pain new again
For those who have lost loved ones to police violence, the killing of George Floyd tears at old wounds.
-
9
George Floyd protests reached deep into rural California. The reactions were mixed, sometimes scary
George Floyd protests reached deep into rural California. The reactions were mixed, sometimes scary
Protests following the death of George Floyd occurred even in rural, mostly white communities.
-
10
As George Floyd’s family gathered for his funeral in Houston, where he grew up, they vowed to continue the movement sparked by his death.
-
11
The protests mobilized many who hadn’t previously been active in racial justice causes.