World & Nation

Complete coverage: Death of George Floyd and trial of Derek Chauvin

A mural of George Floyd in Los Angeles.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
May 25 marks one year since George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, sparking protests around the world against police brutality. Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter. His sentencing is June 25.

