Rain prompts flood advisories in San Gabriel Mountains, Ventura County
Rough weather prompted advisories for the San Gabriel Mountains and mountain areas in Ventura County on Sunday afternoon as heavy rains were expected to prompt flooding, mudslides and debris flows.
The National Weather Service said it was tracking strong and nearly stationary thunderstorms over Ventura County mountains from Reyes Peak to Frazier Park, and in the San Gabriels southeast of Acton.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph and hail were expected, as well as frequent lightning and heavy downpours capable of localized flash flooding, the weather service’s Los Angeles office said on Twitter. It warned of possible flooding in the Ventura County communities of Lockwood Valley and Rose Valley, and along State Route 33 between Wheeler
Springs and Rose Valley Road.
“Both of those storms are dissipating but additional thunderstorm activity is still expected in those areas through this evening,” David Gomberg, a weather service meteorologist, said Sunday afternoon.
The weather service was also tracking a developing storm in the Antelope Valley.
On Saturday, fears of the coming storm prompted cancellation of the Cruel World Festival, a concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The event was stopped around 9:30 p.m., when festival organizers told concertgoers to head to their cars or other safe areas.
Performances by headliners Siouxsie and Iggy Pop were rescheduled for Sunday night.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.