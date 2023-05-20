Advertisement
Cruel World music festival at Rose Bowl halted due to severe weather

Liam Dillon.
By Liam Dillon
Staff WriterFollow
A music festival at the Rose Bowl was halted Saturday night due to severe weather.

Organizers of the Cruel World Festival announced the event would be stopped around 9:30 p.m., telling concertgoers to exit and head to their cars or other safe areas.

At just after 9 p.m., a National Weather Service statement said radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm moving through the area, with the potential for wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea-sized hail and frequent lightning.

The festival highlights goth rock, new wave and post-punk music. According to the festival schedule, co-headliner Siouxsie had yet to take the stage.

Liam Dillon covers the issues of housing affordability and neighborhood change across California for the Los Angeles Times. You can hear Dillon and CalMatters housing reporter Manuela Tobias chat about the latest developments in California housing policy and interview key newsmakers and other reporters on their “Gimme Shelter” podcast on Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify, Google and Stitcher podcast platforms.

