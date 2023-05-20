Cruel World music festival at Rose Bowl halted due to severe weather

A music festival at the Rose Bowl was halted Saturday night due to severe weather.

Organizers of the Cruel World Festival announced the event would be stopped around 9:30 p.m., telling concertgoers to exit and head to their cars or other safe areas.

Due to severe weather, please exit the event site and move to your vehicles or protected areas outside of the event site for safety. Stay tuned for updates. — Cruel World Festival (@cruelworldfest) May 21, 2023

At just after 9 p.m., a National Weather Service statement said radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm moving through the area, with the potential for wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea-sized hail and frequent lightning.

The festival highlights goth rock, new wave and post-punk music. According to the festival schedule, co-headliner Siouxsie had yet to take the stage.