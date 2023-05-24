Advertisement
California

Protest, thrown brick disrupt San Francisco mayor’s hearing on drug crisis response

Police detain a protester after they allegedly threw a brick at Mayor London Breed outside UN Plaza in San Francisco
Police detain a protester after they allegedly threw a brick after San Francisco Mayor London Breed delivered remarks during a question-and-answer session with the Board of Supervisors, outside UN Plaza in San Francisco.
(Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

An outdoor public hearing on San Francisco’s drug crisis came to an abrupt end Tuesday after protesters interrupted the event, with one attendee later arrested on suspicion of assault after a brick was thrown.

The event, held at United Nations Plaza in the city’s downtown, was part of a monthly question-and-answer session with Mayor London Breed hosted during the regularly scheduled meeting of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Board President Aaron Peskin organized the hearing to highlight Breed’s plans to curb drug sales and overdoses on the city’s streets.

Breed was met with boos from the crowd, and hecklers continually yelled over her dialogue with Peskin. As protesters chanted “no more cops,” Breed said the outdoor hearing would not be “the right forum” to answer Peskin’s questions, and the event was recessed after 10 minutes to the Board of Supervisors’ chambers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 17, 2022 - Drug user Rich McHugh smokes after falling down at UN Plaza in San Francisco, California on December 17, 2022. Dozens of people consume fentanyl, meth and other illegal substances in public near the site of a recently closed safe consumption site. (Josh Edelson/for the Times)

California

Overdose prevention reaches a critical crossroad in San Francisco. What will Mayor Breed do?

San Francisco opened a semi-legal safe drug consumption site, then shut it months later with no real plans for another, as the fentanyl crisis grows.
Advertisement

As the public officials left the area, someone in the crowd threw a brick — striking a juvenile bystander, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The girl’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed steps up to the podium to speak in San Francisco.
Aaron Reskin, president of board of Supervisors, left, attempts to quiet the audience as San Francisco Mayor London Breed steps up to the podium to speak during a question-and-answer session with the Board of Supervisors, outside United Nations Plaza.
(Yalonda M. James/AP)

Witnesses helped police detain the suspect, whom police identified as 26-year-old San Francisco resident Elysia Katet.

Katet was booked into San Francisco County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. Online jail records contain an alternate spelling of her first name: Elijsia.”

Before the event’s sudden cancellation, Breed delivered some remarks about the issue of open drug use and its effects on public safety.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 17, 2022 - Avieira evans, of Health Right 360, passes out Narcan to a drug user at UN Plaza in San Francisco, California on December 17, 2022. Dozens of people consume fentanyl, meth and other illegal substances in public near the site of a recently closed safe consumption site. (Josh Edelson/for the Times)

California

With opioid overdoses still on the rise, more regular people are carrying Narcan

With opioid overdoses showing no sign of abating, more regular citizens are carrying Narcan, the medication that can reverse the damaging effects of an overdose.

Breed — who could face a challenging reelection battle next year, according to one recent poll — said the issue of open drug use was “nothing new” to the city, having witnessed it herself growing up.

However, she said the problem has persisted despite various interventions and programs, leading her to seek out alternative solutions, including the arrest of drug dealers and users.

“I’m putting everything on the line to change what we need to do,” she said.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement