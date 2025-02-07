Advertisement
California

Person stabbed after fight breaks out at L.A. protest against Trump’s immigration policies

Protesters gather near Los Angeles City Hall to demonstrate against President Trump's policies on immigration.
Protesters gather Tuesday near Los Angeles City Hall to demonstrate against President Trump’s policies on immigration.
(William Liang / For The Times)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

One person is in critical condition after being stabbed Friday at a protest against President Trump’s immigration and deportation policies near Los Angeles City Hall, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a report around 1:35 p.m. of a male victim being stabbed at 200 N. Spring St. after a fight broke out during the protest, according to a department spokesperson. The victim, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital and an order to disperse was issued at the protest, police said.

An LAPD spokesperson said that a few people were detained in connection with the incident. At 2:12 p.m. the LAPD announced that the protest had been cleared from the Spring Street area around City Hall.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - February 04: Hundreds of student protesters gathered downtown to demonstrate for immigration rights on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Why L.A. students walked out of school and protested mass deportations

Hundreds of students walked to downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon to protest President Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The protest moved to the 6th Street Viaduct and was blocking westbound lanes of traffic around 2:30 p.m., according to the LAPD.

Friday’s rally was the sixth straight day of protests against Trump’s immigration crackdown in downtown L.A. During the week, hundreds of high school students have been walking out of classes to join the demonstrations.

Trump has vowed to carry out the largest deportation effort in U.S. history and declared a national emergency at the southern border, deploying troops there.

Advertisement

He has issued executive orders limiting legal pathways for entering the U.S., bolstering efforts to seal off the U.S.-Mexico border and promoting sweeps to round up and deport people who are not authorized to be in the country. Some of the orders have been challenged in court.

There are an estimated 11 million to 15 million immigrants lacking documentation in the U.S., including more than 2 million in California.

Los Angeles, CA, Monday, February 3, 2025 - Thousands march downtown to protest Trump's immigration policies. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Politics

Businesses close, children skip school for ‘a day without immigrants’ protest

Organizers said they have tracked 250 businesses nationwide that were closed Monday in solidarity with immigrants.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsImmigration & the BorderCrime & Courts
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement