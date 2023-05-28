Memorial Day events scheduled around Los Angeles

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Allan Valladares with the 562nd Air National Guard Band of the West Coast plays at a Memorial Day ceremony in 2020.

Observed as a federal holiday on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for those who died while serving in the U.S. military. A number of ceremonies around the Southland will honor fallen service members.

Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer and is often observed with barbecues and other celebrations that stray far from its solemn roots.

Here’s a list of some Memorial Day events this Monday in and around Los Angeles.

Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony in West L.A.

The Department of Veterans Affairs will host a public Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery, 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd., from 10 to 11 a.m.

MVP Los Angeles Annual Walk to Remember from Santa Monica to West L.A.

Merging Vets and Players, a peer support organization that brings combat veterans and former professional athletes together, will be leading a walk from the Santa Monica Pier to L.A. National Cemetery (about 4.8 miles) ahead of the ceremony. “Memorial Day is [a] tough day for many and we don’t want anyone to be alone,” the organizers write on the event page. “Join us and spend the morning honoring and remembering those no longer with us.” The event will begin with the national anthem at 7 a.m. by the cannon at the Santa Monica Pier meeting area, and the walk will commence at 7:15 a.m.

LA Fleet Week in San Pedro

There will be a number of LA Fleet Week events throughout Monday, including musical performances and a Memorial Day service at the Main Expo Footprint at USS Battleship Iowa, 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro.

Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade

The 31st Canoga Park Memorial Day Parade will follow a route along Sherman Way from Owensmouth Avenue to Cozycroft Avenue in the San Fernando Valley. There will be a 10 a.m. opening ceremony, followed by the parade at 11 a.m.

Memorial Day events at Forest Lawn

There will be celebrations with patriotic music, ceremonial wreath presentations and a color guard at a number of Forest Lawn cemeteries, including the Glendale and Hollywood Hills locations.

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

With carnival rides, food and live music, the last day of the annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday at the Village Green, between Euclid and Main streets, in downtown Garden Grove.

Fiesta Hermosa in Hermosa Beach

The annual Fiesta Hermosa weekend festival will continue Monday with a carnival, beach concerts, food fair and “makers mercado.” Events will run throughout the day in Hermosa Beach.

Topanga Days Country Fair

The bohemian Topanga Canyon festival is back, with food, music and a Memorial Day parade. The parade will run from about 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The festival itself requires paid tickets, though it is free for active military members.

Fiesta Days in La Cañada Flintridge

Monday’s Fiesta Days schedule in La Cañada Flintridge will include a 9 a.m. memorial service and a 10:30 a.m. parade, followed by games, food and music, at Memorial Park, 1301 Foothill Blvd.

