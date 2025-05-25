Advertisement
Photos: Hundreds turn out for Fleet Week at Port of Los Angeles

A child looks down the scope of a large gun.
Srinika Boddu, 5, takes a look through a weapon’s scope during L.A. Fleet Week, which had equipment on display.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
By Carlin StiehlStaff Photographer 

Fleet Week opened to visitors this weekend at the L.A. Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles. The free Memorial Day weekend happening features tours of active-duty military ships as well as aircraft flyovers and military displays and demonstrations of equipment.

Hundreds were on hand Sunday afternoon for the annual, multi-day event celebrating America’s sea services.

A man completes a pull-up as others watch.
Henry Chow performs pull-ups Sunday during L.A. Fleet Week in San Pedro.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Children watch as Navy divers write with their fingers on glass.
Children watch as Navy underwater construction divers write messages on glass during Sunday’s festivities at the Port of Los Angeles.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
A portrait of a veteran.

A large weapon is demonstrated.

1. Wardell Stephens BM1 (DV1), 94, was the first African American salvage diver to graduate diving school in January 1954. 2. Golf Battery demonstrates a fire mission on the M777A2 Howitzer. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Children duck in front of a machine gun.
Chao Lin mans a side-mounted machine gun as Jake and Hannah Lin, both 6, take cover at L.A. Fleet Week.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
Two children and a man in military gear kneel alongside a mannequin.
Lt. Cmdr. Jefferey Osborn teaches 6-year-old A.J. Zurlo-Havey how to check someone’s pulse.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
People stand atop a light armored vehicle.
A young visitor is allowed to stand atop a light armored vehicle during L.A. Fleet Week.
(Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

Carlin Stiehl

Carlin Stiehl is a second-generation Romanian-Israeli and American photojournalist from Los Angeles and a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. He has worked intimately in communities of different value systems across the United States, from metropolitan centers to the outreaches of rural society. He has covered issues on human-environmental relationships in the Chesapeake, youth gun violence and immigrant housing in New England, drug addiction in Appalachia and more. He received his bachelor’s degree in film and television with a concentration in marine sciences from Boston University, where he specialized in narrative documentary storytelling, and is currently completing his master’s at Ohio University’s School of Visual Communication. Previously, he worked in media production in Ethiopia, the Chesapeake Bay Program, MLive and the Boston Globe.

