Photos: Hundreds turn out for Fleet Week at Port of Los Angeles

Fleet Week opened to visitors this weekend at the L.A. Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles. The free Memorial Day weekend happening features tours of active-duty military ships as well as aircraft flyovers and military displays and demonstrations of equipment.
Hundreds were on hand Sunday afternoon for the annual, multi-day event celebrating America’s sea services.
1. Wardell Stephens BM1 (DV1), 94, was the first African American salvage diver to graduate diving school in January 1954. 2. Golf Battery demonstrates a fire mission on the M777A2 Howitzer. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)
