False report of active shooter draws police to Ontario Mills mall

A false report of an active shooter drew police to Ontario Mills mall Monday, investigators said.

“A shooting did not happen,” Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz wrote in a tweet. “Ontario PD is investigating the person who made the false claim.”

Video posted to social media showed a largely empty food court strewn with overturned chairs. Two people crouched on the ground behind a booth.

Ontario police responded to the mall following reports of a disturbance and were trying to figure out if a crime took place, the Police Department tweeted at 2:10 p.m.

