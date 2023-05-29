False report of active shooter draws police to Ontario Mills mall
A false report of an active shooter drew police to Ontario Mills mall Monday, investigators said.
“A shooting did not happen,” Ontario Police Chief Mike Lorenz wrote in a tweet. “Ontario PD is investigating the person who made the false claim.”
Video posted to social media showed a largely empty food court strewn with overturned chairs. Two people crouched on the ground behind a booth.
Ontario police responded to the mall following reports of a disturbance and were trying to figure out if a crime took place, the Police Department tweeted at 2:10 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.