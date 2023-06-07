1 person killed, another rescued from wall collapse at worksite accident in Pacoima
Los Angeles firefighters rescued one person from a worksite accident that killed another worker Wednesday morning in Pacoima.
Firefighters found two workers pinned under a cinder block wall after arriving at a construction site in the 10500 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard, near Hansen Dam a few minutes after 8:45 a.m. One was quickly extracted and taken to a hospital with an apparent back injury, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.
The second worker died under the rubble, according to firefighters.
No description of the workers, including ages and sex, were available at the time.
Los Angeles fire and police are on site investigating.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.