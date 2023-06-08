2 people killed in crash of small home-built plane in Solano County

Two people died after their single-engine plane, a type of home-built craft used primarily for aerobatics, crashed in Solano County on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at 11:45 a.m. near the Rio Vista Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport is northwest of Stockton and east of Napa Valley.

A Solano County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said both occupants of the plane were killed in the crash. The FAA identified the model of the plane as a Steen Skybolt, a home-built biplane used primarily for aerobatics.

Aerial footage of the crash site showed the aircraft was painted in bright primary colors with stars and stripes on its wingtips and tail.

No further details about the victims or the route of the plane were available. The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the crash investigation.