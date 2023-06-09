Orange County teacher placed on leave after video of sexual anatomy lesson goes viral

A teacher at El Dorado High School in Placentia, above, was placed on leave over a lesson on sexual anatomy in which she discussed prostate stimulation, anal penetration and sex toys.

Prostate stimulation, anal penetration and sex toys: These were the topics discussed in an Orange County high school class that led to a teacher being put on leave.

Judy Rehburg, a teacher of physiology and AP Environmental Science at El Dorado High School in Placentia, was filmed by a student discussing sexual anatomy and related subjects with the class.

The minute-long video begins with Rehburg sitting on a desk in front of projections of male and female anatomical diagrams on a screen. She explains how the prostate gland can be stimulated through touch, both externally and through anal penetration.

“That’s why, for male and male, anal sex is still very pleasurable,” Rehburg said.

Later on in the same video, Rehburg explains the commercial availability of sex toys at big-box retailers such as Target and CVS.

The clip was first posted to Instagram in a now-deleted post that was quickly and widely circulated. The Orange County Register reported that the video led to parents filing complaints with the district, which resulted in Rehburg being placed on leave.

Alyssa Griffiths, the communications director of the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District, issued a statement that Rehburg was on paid administrative leave while an investigation was conducted, though the results of the investigation would be kept private due to personnel matters.

“District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion,” the statement read. “In the classroom, employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum, and they should not advocate personal opinions or viewpoints.”

In response to the backlash and Rehburg’s suspension, students created an Instagram account under the handle “@FreeJudy.” The account features a screenshot message attributed to a student in the video who said that the video was taken out of context and that Rehburg got on the subject after she was asked by a student about the prostate gland.

“From a student perspective, she never encouraged us to do anything bad and only spread information educationally,” the message stated.

The incident is among the latest LGBTQ+ controversies in Southern California public schools generating backlash from parents, administrators and right-wing extremists. Last month, the Temecula Valley Unified School District rejected an elementary school social studies textbook that mentions Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to public office in California, during a meeting in which school board president Joseph Komrosky baselessly labeled Milk a “pedophile.”

Other incidents include a Pride Day celebration that resulted in protests outside Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood. On Tuesday, three people were arrested after fighting erupted during a protest outside a Glendale Unified School District board meeting where the discussion of LGBTQ+ Pride Month was on the agenda. Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group whose associates were among those convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 riot, were reportedly in attendance, with some leaving behind stickers promoting the organization.