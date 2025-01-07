Sting operation nets Orange County teacher who allegedly sent sexually explicit texts

An Orange County middle school teacher was arrested after getting snared in a sting operation involving sexually explicit text messages he allegedly sent to an adult posing as a 14-year-old, according to authorities.

A group that exposes people for engaging in criminal behavior on Sunday contacted the Irvine Police Department, saying that they posed as a 14-year-old boy and communicated with an adult, according to a Police Department news release.

The group said that they were messaging Eric Reid Zuercher, a 44-year-old Irvine resident, and that the texts “turned sexual in nature,” with Zuercher allegedly asking if the 14-year-old would be interested in meeting, police said.

The group also said they confronted Zuercher at his home, but that after a short conversation, Zuercher went inside and closed the door. Authorities offered no further information about the group and how it first connected with Zuercher.

Detectives arrested Zuercher at his home on suspicion of attempting to converse with a minor to engage in sexual activity, police said. Zuercher is a teacher at Sierra Vista Middle School but, according to authorities, there is no evidence that he has had any inappropriate contact with students.

Zuercher has been placed on administrative leave, police said.

Officials have asked anyone with more information to contact Det. Brian Felling at (949) 724-7189 or bfelling@cityofirvine.org.