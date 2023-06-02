Advertisement
California

Parents protest Pride Day at L.A. elementary school where trans teacher’s flag was burned

Police officers stand outside a school facing protesters with signs that say "parental choice matters" and other slogans
LAPD and school police were on hand outside Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood on Friday morning as some parents protested a Pride Day assembly.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer Lin
Andrew J. Campa
Share

Police stood watch outside a North Hollywood elementary school Friday morning as a group of parents protested a Pride Day assembly, bringing to a head weeks of turmoil that saw a transgender teacher’s LGBTQ Pride flag burned.

Parents held up signs outside Saticoy Elementary School with messages that included “No pride in grooming,” “Parental choice matters” and “Leave our kids alone.” Across the street, an LGBTQ counterprotest formed.

“We want to reiterate that our protest is in no way an attack on the LGBTQ community,” the group, called Saticoy Elementary Parents, posted Thursday on Instagram. “We recognize the importance of promoting equality and acceptance for all individuals.”

The group, however, had set its sights on Friday’s Gay Pride and Rainbow Day assembly and urged other parents to keep their children home that day.

Advertisement
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA-MAY 31, 2023: An LGBTQ flag was burned at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood and police are now investigating it as a possible hate crime. Before it was burned, the small flag was displayed in a planter outside of a classroom at the school. This crime comes as the school plans to hold a Pride Day assembly on Friday. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

Transgender teacher’s Pride flag burned at Saticoy Elementary, where protests have escalated

The angst at Saticoy Elementary School has ratcheted up after parents created an Instagram account protesting the school’s upcoming Pride month assembly.

“Keep your kids home and innocent,” a flier posted by the group said. “Videos will be shown to the students including one where it says, ‘some kids have 2 mommies, some have 2 daddies.’ This has caused outrage among parents.”

The Los Angeles Police Department stationed officers at the school Friday morning to “support our LAUSD partners and facilitate a peaceful and lawful exercise of constitutional rights,” the department said.

The Los Angeles Unified School District “remains committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for all students,” it said in a statement.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 01: Gregory Winfrey, left, and Benedicto Barnachea, security guards with Allied Universal, prepare to raise the Progress Pride Flag over the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. L.A. County Supervisors Janice Hahn, Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath will join county Assessor Jeff Prang, and Sister Tootie Toot of the group the L.A. Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to raise the Progress Pride Flag over the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. It will mark the first time a pride flag has flown over a county building. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

Pride flag flies at the Hall of Administration — a first for an L.A. County building

A Pride flag will fly at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration building in downtown Los Angeles each day during LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

The district confirmed that the Los Angeles School Police Department was providing additional patrols around campus for the safety of students and staff members.

A transgender teacher at the school discovered May 22 that a Pride flag displayed in a flower pot had been burned and the pot broken. Los Angeles police confirmed the vandalism was being investigated. Saticoy Elementary told parents the act occurred during a break-in over the prior weekend.

CaliforniaEducation
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement