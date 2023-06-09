Dashcam video shows crash that killed wrong-way driver in Long Beach

A wrong-way driver was killed Thursday when he crashed his car into three other vehicles on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach, authorities said.

The crash was captured on a dashboard camera from a vehicle that was not involved in the wreck. The video shows a Lexus NX250 collide with a Dodge Challenger, then into a Toyota RAV4 and finally into a Jeep Compass, the Long Beach Police Department said.

In the video, the Lexus slams head-first into the Dodge and careens off into the other vehicles. Debris is strewn about the highway, and the Lexus rolls and ends up on its side.

The driver in the Lexus, described only as a 56-year-old man from Long Beach, died at the scene, the Long Beach Fire Department said.

A man in the Dodge Challenger and two passengers in the Toyota were taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, according to police.

Officers first responded to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Junipero Avenue. Investigators determined that the Lexus was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway when it collided with the first vehicle, setting off a chain reaction of collisions, according to police.

Investigators said that speed, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this collision, but they did not provide any additional information. Anyone with more information about the wreck can contact Det. Jeff Meyer or Det. Kevin Johansen with the Long Beach Police Department at (562) 570-7355. Anonymous tips can be made through LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).