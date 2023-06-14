Curren Price faced serious questions about money and his wives long before D.A. filed charges

Prosecutors this week accused Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price of having a financial interest in development projects that he voted on and receiving tens of thousands of dollars in medical benefits from the city for his now-wife while he was still married to another woman.

He faces 10 counts of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest. His spokesperson said Price “looks forward to defending himself once he’s had an opportunity to address these charges.”

The allegations come four years after a Times investigation uncovered questions about Price’s votes on matters involving his wife’s consulting company.

In the 2019 investigation, The Times found Price had “repeatedly cast votes that affected housing developers and other firms listed as clients of his wife’s consulting company. Price voted on decisions involving at least 10 companies in the same years they were listed as providing at least $10,000 in income to Del Richardson & Associates, according to his annual financial disclosures and council records reviewed by The Times.” At the time, Price denied any wrongdoing.

In 2017, questions were raised about whether his divorce became final before he remarried.

