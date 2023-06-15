Advertisement
California

Antisemitic fliers litter residents’ driveways in Redlands

Bags containing fliers with antisemitic messages left on a driveway
Bags containing fliers with antisemitic messages were left in San Marino and Pasadena in October. A similar incident occurred over the weekend in Redlands, where residents found antisemitic and anti-abortion messages in plastic bags weighted down with pebbles in their driveway.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Redland residents in San Bernardino County awoke last weekend to find antisemitic fliers littering the driveways of their homes.

The leaflets, which were placed inside baggies that were weighed down by rocks, included a message targeting abortion and Jewish people.

Marti Christiansen told KNBC-TV Channel 4 this isn’t the first time her neighborhood has been targeted with such antisemitic messages.

“It was very hateful,” she told the news outlet, describing the flier she found in her driveway. “I don’t know anybody at all that shares that viewpoint.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations called out the incident, saying it was “extremely alarmed by this disturbing show of antisemitism.”

“Hate has no place in our society, much less in our neighborhoods and homes, where people should feel safe, respected and free from discrimination,” Hussam Ayloush, CAIR-LA’s executive director, said in a statement.

LOS ANGELES-CA-FEBRUARY 17, 2023: LAPD on horseback along Pico Boulevard after the recent shootings of two Jewish men in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles on Thursday, February 17, 2023. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

California

Antisemitic incidents surged in California as conspiracies fueled hate, report says

The Anti-Defamation League said there was a 41% increase antisemitic incidents in California. Nearly half of the state’s 518 incidents were in L.A., Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern counties.

Antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ fliers also were found outside Edison High School in Huntington Beach this week after a student-produced video promoting Pride month sparked backlash at a school board meeting.

Residents near Hamilton Avenue and Bushard Court found fliers that featured a pentagram, a star of David and the words “The LGBTQ+ movement in Jewish!” in plastic bags weighed down by rocks.

Investigators were working to determine the source of the leaflets. Their distribution was limited to a small, “isolated” area, Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland said in a statement Wednesday.

Times Community News writer Eric Licas contributed to this report.

CaliforniaOrange County
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

