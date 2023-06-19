Bear cub struck and killed trying to cross 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita

(California Department of Fish and Wildlife via Associated Press)

A 2016 image of a 2-year-old female bear cub after she was released to an unidentified location in Los Angeles County following her capture in Duarte. A bear cub was killed after being hit by two vehicles on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, authorities said.

A bear cub was struck by two vehicles Monday morning and killed on the 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers got a call shortly after 5 a.m. about a vehicle hitting a bear on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road, said CHP Officer Josh Greengard.

The bear continued to the northbound lanes of the freeway, where it was fatally struck by another vehicle. No motorists were injured in the collisions.

A California Department of Transportation crew arrived at the scene and found the bear‘s remains on the shoulder, so traffic was not affected.

“It’s a rural area it’s not unusual to see bear up here,” Greengard said. “Every once in a while, they do get hit by vehicles.”

It is unclear how many bears are killed annually due to vehicle collisions, but wildlife experts say wildfires and drought last year led to a surge of bear deaths on California highways.

Efforts are underway to try to reduce those fatalities. A wildlife crossing over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills to help mountain lions and other wildlife safely pass is slated for completion in 2024.

A crossing in San Benito County in Northern California has also been proposed over Highway 101 to allow for mountain lions and other animals to cross.

