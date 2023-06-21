2 arrested in robbery at South L.A. McDonald’s caught on viral video

Footage of the robbery made the rounds on TikTok and Reddit this week.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the robbery of a South Los Angeles McDonald’s after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident occurred at around 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, authorities said.

Footage of the robbery, which made the rounds on TikTok and Reddit earlier this week, shows a group of approximately five people vandalizing the inside of a restaurant, throwing chairs, food and other items at workers, some of whom can be seen running behind the counter for safety.

People can also be seen taking and smashing cash registers as workers move into the kitchen.

Officers in the area saw a large group of people exit the restaurant and detained one person. He was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property, but could not be specifically connected to the robbery at the time, Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a release.

“Due to the violent nature of the large group, the arrestee was removed from the location along with law enforcement,” officials said in a statement.

Detectives reviewed video of the incident posted to social media, as well as security camera footage. The footage allegedly showed the man who had been detained at the scene had jumped over the counter and taken a cash register.

The man, whom authorities identified as Kenneth Fowler, 19, of Lomita was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery and booked into Los Angeles County jail.

A male juvenile was also identified as a suspect and arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was booked and released to a guardian or parent, police officials said.

Authorities did not release his name, as he is underage.