Authorities search for armed man accused of kidnapping wife, infant daughter

Authorities issued an Amber Alert after Efrain Sanchez, lower left, allegedly kidnapped his wife, Sabrina Sanchez, and infant daughter, Itzel Sanchez, in Lancaster. He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne.

Authorities are searching for an armed man accused of kidnapping his wife and infant daughter from their home in Lancaster after sexually assaulting a family member, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Efrain Sanchez, 25, forced Sabrina Sanchez, 32, and their 2-month-old daughter, Itzel Sanchez, to leave their home at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He recently threatened to kill his wife and daughter and had previously sexually assaulted a family member, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

Sanchez is believed to be armed with a handgun, and authorities said the victims are in serious physical danger. He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with Colorado license plate AUI-X94, according to authorities. An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for the missing girl and her mother.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line at (562) 946-7893 or the Lancaster sheriff’s station at (661) 948-8466. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.