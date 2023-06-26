Advertisement
California

Authorities search for armed man accused of kidnapping wife, infant daughter

A photo of a silver sedan above images of a man, an infant girl and a woman
Authorities issued an Amber Alert after Efrain Sanchez, lower left, allegedly kidnapped his wife, Sabrina Sanchez, and infant daughter, Itzel Sanchez, in Lancaster. He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Authorities are searching for an armed man accused of kidnapping his wife and infant daughter from their home in Lancaster after sexually assaulting a family member, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Efrain Sanchez, 25, forced Sabrina Sanchez, 32, and their 2-month-old daughter, Itzel Sanchez, to leave their home at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Department said.

He recently threatened to kill his wife and daughter and had previously sexually assaulted a family member, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sanchez is believed to be armed with a handgun, and authorities said the victims are in serious physical danger. He was last seen driving a silver 2007 Buick Lucerne with Colorado license plate AUI-X94, according to authorities. An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for the missing girl and her mother.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line at (562) 946-7893 or the Lancaster sheriff’s station at (661) 948-8466. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or online at www.p3tips.com.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

