Five people killed in single-vehicle crash on 710 Freeway

A crash early Monday on the 710 Freeway killed five people in north Long Beach, according to reports.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on the 710 at the 91 Freeway connector, according to the California Highway Patrol incident log.

All northbound lanes of the 710 were closed because of the crash. By 6 a.m., the CHP had reopened one lane and the connector to the 91, but the other three lanes remained closed.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that five people were killed. The CHP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story.