What parts of L.A. County saw biggest rise in homelessness in 2023? Here is what we know

Residents of a homeless encampment outside their tents on Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The homeless count for Los Angeles County is in, and officials say the numbers are discouraging.

The annual point-in-time count released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found a 9% increase in Los Angeles County and a 10% increase in the city of Los Angeles.

Here are details from the report:

Estimate of L.A. County homeless population

2022: 69,144

2023: 75,518

By region

Antelope Valley

2022: 4,598

2023: 4,686

Change: +88

San Fernando Valley

2022: 9,604

2023: 10,443

Change: +839

San Gabriel Valley

2022: 4,661

2023: 5,009

Change: +348

Metro L.A.

2022: 17,820

2023: 18,531

Change: +711

Westside

2022: 4,604

2023: 6,669

Change: +2,065*

South L.A.

2022: 14,598

2023: 12,995

Change: −1,603*

Eastside

2022: 4,781

2023: 6,511

Change: +1,730*

Harbor

2022: 4,445

2023: 6,476

Change: +2,031*

*Statistically significant change

Dwelling types

Cars

2022: 3,367

2023: 3,918

Vans

2022: 2,330

2023: 3,364

RVs

2022: 7,178

2023: 6,814

Tents

2022: 4,304

2023: 4,293

Makeshift shelters

2022: 4,786

2023: 5,049

2023 homeless population by ethnicity/race

Hispanic/Latino: 30,350

Black/African American (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 22,606

White (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 13,826

Mixed, Multiple, or Other races (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 2,214

Asian (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 1,212

American Indian/Alaska Native (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 723

Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 389

By gender*

Female

2022: 21,145

2023: 22,320

Male

2022: 43,212

2023: 48,260

Non-Binary

2022: 624

630

Questioning

2022: 130

2023: 110

Transgender

2022: 917

2023: 1,112

By age*

Children (0-17 years)

2022: 6,346

2023: 6,230

Adults (25-64 years)

2022: 51,735

2023: 56,647

Older Adults (64+ years)

2022: 4,244

2023: 4,725

*Does not include Pasadena, Long Beach, Glendale.