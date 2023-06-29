Advertisement
California

What parts of L.A. County saw biggest rise in homelessness in 2023? Here is what we know

Residents of a homeless encampment outside their tents on Venice Boulevard in Los Angeles.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Share

The homeless count for Los Angeles County is in, and officials say the numbers are discouraging.

The annual point-in-time count released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found a 9% increase in Los Angeles County and a 10% increase in the city of Los Angeles.

Here are details from the report:

Estimate of L.A. County homeless population

2022: 69,144
2023: 75,518

By region

Antelope Valley
2022: 4,598
2023: 4,686
Change: +88

San Fernando Valley
2022: 9,604
2023: 10,443
Change: +839

San Gabriel Valley
2022: 4,661
2023: 5,009
Change: +348

Metro L.A.
2022: 17,820
2023: 18,531
Change: +711

Westside
2022: 4,604
2023: 6,669
Change: +2,065*

South L.A.
2022: 14,598
2023: 12,995
Change: −1,603*

Eastside
2022: 4,781
2023: 6,511
Change: +1,730*

Harbor
2022: 4,445
2023: 6,476
Change: +2,031*

*Statistically significant change

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 07: Nathaniel Prenters, 44, gathers his belongings before clean-up by Los Angeles City sanitation of an encampment along 200 block of S. Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Homelessness continues to soar, jumping 9% in L.A. County, 10% in the city

Continuing a persistent rise over the past several years, homelessness was estimated to have increased 10% in the city of Los Angeles in 2022 and 9% across the county.
Advertisement

Dwelling types

Cars
2022: 3,367
2023: 3,918

Vans
2022: 2,330
2023: 3,364

RVs
2022: 7,178
2023: 6,814

Tents
2022: 4,304
2023: 4,293

Makeshift shelters
2022: 4,786
2023: 5,049

2023 homeless population by ethnicity/race

Hispanic/Latino: 30,350

Black/African American (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 22,606

White (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 13,826

Mixed, Multiple, or Other races (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 2,214

Asian (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 1,212

American Indian/Alaska Native (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 723

Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 389

Miguel Hernandez, 50, drinks water outside his tent.

California

How Los Angeles’ homeless crisis got so bad

So how did L.A.’s homeless problem get so bad?

By gender*

Female
2022: 21,145
2023: 22,320

Male
2022: 43,212
2023: 48,260

Non-Binary
2022: 624

630

Questioning
2022: 130

2023: 110

Transgender
2022: 917

2023: 1,112

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17, 2023 - Gregory Gibson spends a warm moment with his dog Popcorn in front of his tent in Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles on March 17, 2023. "I want housing, I need housing. I don't want to die on the street," Gibson said about living on the street since 2015. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. strongly approves of Mayor Bass but skeptical about fixing homelessness, poll shows

What do Angelenos think about the start of Mayor Bass’ tenure? Is the emergency declaration on homelessness working?

By age*

Children (0-17 years)
2022: 6,346
2023: 6,230

Adults (25-64 years)
2022: 51,735
2023: 56,647

Older Adults (64+ years)
2022: 4,244
2023: 4,725

*Does not include Pasadena, Long Beach, Glendale.

CaliforniaHousing & HomelessnessL.A. Politics

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement