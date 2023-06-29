What parts of L.A. County saw biggest rise in homelessness in 2023? Here is what we know
The homeless count for Los Angeles County is in, and officials say the numbers are discouraging.
The annual point-in-time count released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found a 9% increase in Los Angeles County and a 10% increase in the city of Los Angeles.
Here are details from the report:
Estimate of L.A. County homeless population
2022: 69,144
2023: 75,518
By region
Antelope Valley
2022: 4,598
2023: 4,686
Change: +88
San Fernando Valley
2022: 9,604
2023: 10,443
Change: +839
San Gabriel Valley
2022: 4,661
2023: 5,009
Change: +348
Metro L.A.
2022: 17,820
2023: 18,531
Change: +711
Westside
2022: 4,604
2023: 6,669
Change: +2,065*
South L.A.
2022: 14,598
2023: 12,995
Change: −1,603*
Eastside
2022: 4,781
2023: 6,511
Change: +1,730*
Harbor
2022: 4,445
2023: 6,476
Change: +2,031*
*Statistically significant change
Continuing a persistent rise over the past several years, homelessness was estimated to have increased 10% in the city of Los Angeles in 2022 and 9% across the county.
Dwelling types
Cars
2022: 3,367
2023: 3,918
Vans
2022: 2,330
2023: 3,364
RVs
2022: 7,178
2023: 6,814
Tents
2022: 4,304
2023: 4,293
Makeshift shelters
2022: 4,786
2023: 5,049
2023 homeless population by ethnicity/race
Hispanic/Latino: 30,350
Black/African American (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 22,606
White (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 13,826
Mixed, Multiple, or Other races (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 2,214
Asian (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 1,212
American Indian/Alaska Native (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 723
Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander (Non-Hispanic/Latino): 389
So how did L.A.’s homeless problem get so bad?
By gender*
Female
2022: 21,145
2023: 22,320
Male
2022: 43,212
2023: 48,260
Non-Binary
2022: 624
630
Questioning
2022: 130
2023: 110
Transgender
2022: 917
2023: 1,112
What do Angelenos think about the start of Mayor Bass’ tenure? Is the emergency declaration on homelessness working?
By age*
Children (0-17 years)
2022: 6,346
2023: 6,230
Adults (25-64 years)
2022: 51,735
2023: 56,647
Older Adults (64+ years)
2022: 4,244
2023: 4,725
*Does not include Pasadena, Long Beach, Glendale.
The stories shaping California
Get up to speed with our Essential California newsletter, sent six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.