Unsheltered homelessness projected to be down over much of L.A. County

Unsheltered homelessness declined for a second consecutive year across most of Los Angeles County last year, homeless officials reported Wednesday

Buoyed by a positive trend in the annual homeless count, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released a preview projecting a decline of between 5% and 10% when a full statistical analysis is completed in the coming months.

LAHSA Chief Executive Va Lecia Adams Kellum said the results validate her focus on getting people off the street in the two years she has headed the agency.

“We are onto something,” she said in a briefing with The Times. “We have said that it will probably take about three years for unsheltered homeless to go down.... It’s taken us two.”

The rough count, based on observations by thousands of volunteers who canvassed the county’s streets last month, showed 900 fewer people seen on the street and 2,700 fewer vehicles and dwellings.

Final results, expected to be ready by late spring or early summer, will probably show a larger numerical drop after adjustments are made for the estimated number of people occupying each vehicle, tent or shelter. LAHSA officials said they were confident, based on prior years’ adjustments, that the decrease will be at least 5%.

The projected decrease would be comparable to last year, when the rough count was down about 4,000.

The figure reflects the bulk of the county excluding Long Beach, Pasadena and Glendale, which conduct separate counts. Officials did not break out a separate figure for the city of L.A.

LAHSA officials released the early snapshot of the data amid a tumultuous public debate over the performance and future of the joint-powers agency created by the city and county in the 1990s to manage homelessness funds. With the infusion of hundreds of millions of dollars of voter-approved tax money, LAHSA has grown rapidly in recent years into a nearly $1-billion-a-year operation.

Recent audits by the city, the county and an outside firm retained through a federal court case have faulted the agency for poor contracting procedures and financial controls.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath has introduced a motion that would break up the agency, creating a new county department that would take over LAHSA’s contracting of county-funded programs.

During the briefing, Adams Kellum declined to take a stand on the proposal, which would leave LAHSA with responsibility for city-funded programs, the annual homeless count and the homeless database.

She appealed for thoughtful management of any change.

“As we are contemplating what is the shape of this, where does their authority sit, how do we divvy out funds, we still believe that a joint city-county vision around unsheltered homelessness must remain,” she said.

She also reiterated an oft-stated response that she took on the leadership of the agency knowing that it had problems and believes it is tackling them.

Two things can be possible at the same time, she said. LAHSA can have problems and it can be improving.