Laguna Beach installs Pride lifeguard tower, the first in Orange County

Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the city of Laguna Beach this week installed a new Pride lifeguard tower on the beach at Camel Point.

Marine Safety Capt. Kai Bond said the new tower, painted in rainbow stripes, arrived on Monday and that it was staffed that day.

“Given the long history of West Street Beach as a gathering spot for the gay community, the City Council was very open to and supportive of the request from the LGBTQ+ community to commemorate this history with a Pride tower,” Mayor Bob Whalen said. “It continues our tradition as a city that warmly welcomes people of all backgrounds and beliefs.”

Advertisement

While Whalen said the city did not have plans to dedicate the tower, Laguna Beach Pride 365, an organization that promotes the culture and diversity of Laguna Beach and the LGBTQ community, will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the tower’s installation on the Fourth of July.

When Laguna Beach assumed control of marine safety operations for South Laguna beaches from the county, West Street beach was among the new territory to be watched over by the city. Laguna Beach Pride 365 had advocated for a rainbow-decorated lifeguard tower at the location, and residents Steve Chadima and Mark Porterfield made a $10,000 donation to support the installation.

Rigo Maldonado, a Santa Ana resident, and Brandon Griewank, of Orange, set up their beach chairs and towels in front of the Pride tower.

The Pride lifeguard tower at Camel Point beach in Laguna Beach was installed and staffed on Monday. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

“Maybe [Laguna Beach] has changed from what it was 20 years ago where there was all these bars and all this activity going on, but the land holds memory,” Maldonado said. “I think it’s important to reclaim that space and also reclaim the land. It is for everybody, but we also need to feel safe where we’re at.”

The friends said they had recently attended Orange County Pride in downtown Santa Ana.

“I feel like this is back-to-back wins for our community at a time where everything feels very scary and volatile,” Griewank said. “To feel like Pride expanded this year in their footprint and their attendance, and then to also have a beach in Orange County that is going to celebrate us.”

Advertisement

The Pride tower is situated at the most northern point of a stretch of beach that also includes Laguna Royale and West Street beaches. Per City Council direction, the tower was placed south of nearby vegetation along the hillside after some residents expressed concern that the tower could be viewed as a fire hazard.

Craig Cooley, the president of Laguna Beach Pride 365, said he was moved to tears when he first looked upon the new tower.

The Pride lifeguard tower at Camel Point beach in Laguna Beach is the first rainbow-striped lifeguard tower in Orange County. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

“I’ve never seen so much support from the Chamber of Commerce, from Visit Laguna as a marketing arm, and from the City Council,” Cooley said. “All three have been [supportive], and so many people in the community — and yes, there’s a few dissenters, but I think the more LGBTQ issues get pushed back on a national level, the more affirmative the community is in Laguna Beach. This tower, to me, is a testament to that affirmation that it’s OK to be who you are and love who you want to love.”

The ribbon-cutting event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camel Point on Tuesday, and it will be followed by an after party at Mozambique from 5 to 11 p.m.

Cooley added that there will be a plaque dedication event on Aug. 13, which will explain the significance of the tower and why diversity is important. It will pay homage to E.H. “Bud” Loewenguth as a key figure in the recognition of Camel Point as a gay beach.

“It’s not about validation. It’s not about saying we’re gay and only gays are welcome here. It’s saying that we understand and appreciate all cultures, and we understand diversity and we support diversity, and everyone is welcome here. That’s the message, and that’s what will be on the plaque.”