Manhunt underway after suspect in California fatal hostage incident escapes custody

A Northern California man accused of killing a hostage and getting into a shootout with police escaped custody Sunday, leading to a massive manhunt as officials desperately search the Sacramento region.

Eric Abril is charged with murder in the death of James MacEgan, who was shot and killed as he and his wife were held hostage while their captor exchanged gunfire with California Highway Patrol and Roseville Police Department officers on April 6 at Mahany Park. Abril, 35, was shot and injured during the shootout and was taken into custody.

Eric Abril (Placer County Sheriff’s Office)

He escaped Sunday morning from the Sutter Roseville Medical Center and was last seen on surveillance video near Rainier Court in Rocklin, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Abril was wearing orange jail pants and no shirt in the surveillance image.

“We ask the immediate public to exercise extreme caution and to call 911 immediately if Abril is seen,” the sheriff’s office said. “A joint manhunt is still underway.”

The manhunt includes resources from the sheriff’s office, the Roseville Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies who are searching the greater east Roseville area.

Roseville is just northeast of Sacramento.

Abril is about 6 feet tall and has a tattoo on his left shoulder of ocean waves and bamboo, authorities said. He is not shackled.