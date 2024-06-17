Inmate awaiting trial on attempted murder charge escapes San Bernardino County jail

Deshaun Stamps escaped from the West Valley Detention Center during an outdoor recreation period.

A 29-year-old man awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge escaped from a Rancho Cucamonga jail on Sunday.

Deshaun Stamps walked away from the West Valley Detention Center while outside for a scheduled recreation period, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.

Jail guards learned that Stamps escaped from the jail at 12:19 p.m. The Sheriff’s Department did not release any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the escape.

Advertisement

Stamps is described as 5 feet 11 and weighing about 170 pounds with tattoos on his neck and head. A photo provided by the Sheriff’s Department showed Stamps wearing black framed glasses and an orange jail uniform.

Stamps has been in custody since Jan.30, 2023. He was charged with attempted murder, removing a police officer’s firearm with special circumstances, obstructing or resisting an officer, vandalism and other charges, according to court records.

The public is urged not to make contact with Stamps and anyone with information about his location should call 911. Anonymous tips can be made with the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.