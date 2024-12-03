Murderer escapes custody in Central California; search underway
Law enforcement is looking for a convicted killer who escaped custody in Central California on Monday.
Cesar Hernandez was being transported around 10:45 a.m. for a court appearance at the Kern County Superior Courthouse in Delano when he escaped, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.
“Upon arrival, Hernandez evaded staff custody, jumped out of the van, and is currently at large,” the department statement said.
Agents from the corrections department’s special services and investigative services units were searching for Hernandez with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol and police from Farland and Delano.
Hernandez was sentenced to 25 years to life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, officials said. He was moved from L.A. County on June 27, 2019.
Hernandez, 34, is described as 5 feet 1 and 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last wearing an orange top and pants.
Officials have urged anyone who sees Hernandez or knows his location to contact law enforcement, call 911, or contact the incident commander at (661) 721-6300 ext. 5506.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.