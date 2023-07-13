Advertisement
California

New ‘Fast & Furious’ coaster coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "The Fast and the Furious."
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in a scene from the 2001 movie “The Fast and the Furious.”
(Archive Photos/Getty Images)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A new “Fast & Furious” roller coaster is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood, and you can bet that it’ll feature the billion-dollar movie franchise’s favorite pastimes — street racing and hurtling through the air.

Construction is set to begin soon, the park announced Tuesday.

The ride will be equipped with “a state-of-the-art ride system uniquely created to engulf guests within the dynamic Fast & Furious universe,” the park said.

Universal Studios officials declined to share other details but confirmed that “Fast & Furious — Supercharged,” which is part of the backlot Studio Tour, will remain in operation.

The new coaster will be on the upper deck, near the former homes of the Animal Actors and Special Effects Show attractions, according to USA Today.

An opening date was not revealed.

The announcement comes a few weeks after the release of “Fast X,” the 10th installment in the franchise (not counting spinoffs), which revved its long-running engine for more than $700 million at the worldwide box office.

In February, Universal Studios opened its Super Nintendo World based on the popular Super Mario video game franchise.

That area opened with another automobile-based ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, where riders wear augmented reality goggles.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

