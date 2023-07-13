Advertisement
California

Two arrested on suspicion of trying to burglarize homes after Rolling Hills Estates landslide

A Los Angeles County Sheriff officer stands guard along Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates. A collapsed house is sunken.
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy stands guard along Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates on Sunday, the morning after several homes began sliding down a canyon.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Two people were arrested Thursday morning in Rolling Hills Estates on suspicion of attempting to burglarize homes that were evacuated in the major landslide that struck earlier this week, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities attempted to surround the two suspects, who then tried to escape into landslide area — which has remained closed to the public amid concerns about its stability, according to tweets from the Sheriff’s Department’s Lomita station.

With assistance from aerial footage from Torrance police drone operators, deputies were able to detain the two people. Their identities were not immediately released.

“We are also appalled that there are people who see another person’s misfortune as an opportunity for them to benefit,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote.

Since Saturday, 17 homes on Peartree Lane have been evacuated. On Saturday, 12 were deemed unsafe to enter due to the impending landslide, and five others were evacuated Tuesday after a sewer line broke because of the shifting ground. Officials said Wednesday the landslide had slowed after days of ongoing movement, but the land hasn’t yet been tested for continued safety issues.

The Sheriff’s Department has been providing security at Peartree Lane since Saturday, closing the street to the public Wednesday.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

