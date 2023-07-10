Advertisement
California

Homes sliding downhill as ground shifts above canyon in Rolling Hills Estates

Homes with visible damage, like collapsing roofs, caving walls and cracks
Homes with cracked foundations and collapsing walls sit along a canyon on Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates, where dozens of residents were evacuated and structures condemned after a major ground shift.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan Solis
Grace Toohey
Homes in Rolling Hills Estates continued to move Monday morning, more than a day after 12 houses were evacuated because of a major ground shift.

The homes overlooking a canyon were red-tagged after firefighters and investigators found them visibly leaning Saturday afternoon because of massive movement on the hillside. The community is on the northern side of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, facing Torrance.

Those homes are continuing their gradual decline down the hillside, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher said Monday morning.

“Things are still shifting there,” Kelliher said. “The hillside is still moving. We don’t know the extent of that movement, but geographical engineers are on their way to the site to further assess the situation.”

ROLLING HILLS, CA - JULY 9, 2023 -Tim Hong, with California Water Services, talks with a resident who sits in front of her damaged home on Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates on July 9, 2023. Twelve homes were evacuated in Rolling Hills Estates on Saturday night after the ground shifted, causing major cracks and leaving some structures "visibly leaning." The cracks in the homes, which are on Peartree Lane bordering a canyon, were visible on the outside and inside, said Los Angeles County Fire Captain Chiyoshi Hasegawa. Investigators arrived at the scene about 4 p.m. Saturday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Deputies on the scene reported significant movement at the affected homes Monday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Velasco said. Officials haven’t yet determined whether they will expand the mandatory evacuation order to more homes, but updates are expected later Monday.

Residents of the affected homes “were told they had 20 minutes to get their belongings and get out,” L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said at a Sunday news conference at the site, where she was joined by Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Britt Huff and officials from the county fire and public works departments.

“We believe many of these homes will fall into the canyon sooner than later,” Hahn said.

Firefighters and investigators were sent about 4 p.m. Saturday to Peartree Lane, where they found damaged homes and garages.

Officials said a visible fissure, or crack in the ground, was winding its way between the homes that were affected.

Pete Goodrich, a building official with the city, said geologists will inspect the site and decide what can be done. He said there was substantial damage to the homes.

The land movement “could be due to the extensive rains that we’ve had ... but we don’t know,” Goodrich said of recent winter storms.

This is a developing story.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

