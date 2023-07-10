Homes sliding downhill as ground shifts above canyon in Rolling Hills Estates

Homes with cracked foundations and collapsing walls sit along a canyon on Peartree Lane in Rolling Hills Estates, where dozens of residents were evacuated and structures condemned after a major ground shift.

Homes in Rolling Hills Estates continued to move Monday morning, more than a day after 12 houses were evacuated because of a major ground shift.

The homes overlooking a canyon were red-tagged after firefighters and investigators found them visibly leaning Saturday afternoon because of massive movement on the hillside. The community is on the northern side of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, facing Torrance.

Those homes are continuing their gradual decline down the hillside, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher said Monday morning.

“Things are still shifting there,” Kelliher said. “The hillside is still moving. We don’t know the extent of that movement, but geographical engineers are on their way to the site to further assess the situation.”

Deputies on the scene reported significant movement at the affected homes Monday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Peter Velasco said. Officials haven’t yet determined whether they will expand the mandatory evacuation order to more homes, but updates are expected later Monday.

Residents of the affected homes “were told they had 20 minutes to get their belongings and get out,” L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said at a Sunday news conference at the site, where she was joined by Rolling Hills Estates Mayor Britt Huff and officials from the county fire and public works departments.

“We believe many of these homes will fall into the canyon sooner than later,” Hahn said.

Firefighters and investigators were sent about 4 p.m. Saturday to Peartree Lane, where they found damaged homes and garages.

Officials said a visible fissure, or crack in the ground, was winding its way between the homes that were affected.

Pete Goodrich, a building official with the city, said geologists will inspect the site and decide what can be done. He said there was substantial damage to the homes.

The land movement “could be due to the extensive rains that we’ve had ... but we don’t know,” Goodrich said of recent winter storms.

This is a developing story.