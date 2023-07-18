Advertisement
3-year-old shoots infant sister with unsecured gun, officials say

By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of a shooting by a 3-year-old that left the child’s 1-year-old sibling dead.

The shooting was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1100 block of South Stagecoach Lane in Fallbrook, a community 20 miles northeast of Oceanside.

A caller told sheriff’s dispatchers that the 3-year-old had accidentally shot the baby, the department said in a news release.

San Diego sheriff’s deputies went to the home and confirmed that the older child had gotten hold of a gun that had not been securely stored in the home, the department said.

The 1-year-old girl was found with a head injury and taken to Palomar Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“The Sheriff’s Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death,” the department said.

The shooting remains under investigation by San Diego County sheriff’s homicide detectives. The department said there were no outstanding suspects.

The San Diego County district attorney’s office has been notified, the department said.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

