Mother and daughter killed in drive-by shooting in Compton

Investigators said two women were in a car stopped near Caldwell Street and Central Avenue in Compton when a second vehicle pulled up next to them and someone opened fire. The shooter escaped.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are looking for clues into who pulled the trigger in a drive-by shooting that left a mother and daughter dead in Compton on Tuesday night.

Deputies discovered two women with gunshot wounds after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Caldwell Street and Central Avenue, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators said the victims were in a car stopped at the signal on Caldwell when a second vehicle pulled up next to them and someone opened fire. The shooter’s car fled south on Central Avenue, officials said.

One of the victims was found in the road nearby and the other was inside the vehicle, authorities said. The victims were a 45-year-old mother and her 22-year-old daughter, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.