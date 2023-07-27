Advertisement
Body of missing hiker believed to be found in Angeles National Forest, officials say

A vertical, low-resolution frame of a smiling man wearing a hat and a backpack.
The body of Colin Walker, who went missing July 15 near Monrovia Canyon, was likely recovered Wednesday at the Lower Clamshell Area in the Angeles National Forest.
(South Pasadena Police Department)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Officials have recovered the likely remains of a South Pasadena hiker who went missing last week after walking toward a trailhead near Monrovia Canyon.

Colin Walker, 53, went missing July 15 after leaving his car to go on a hike near Ridgeside Drive in Monrovia, according to the South Pasadena Police Department. Walker was an avid hiker and had been researching lost water features and trails, according to Domenica Megerdichian, the South Pasadena deputy city manager. His family reported Walker missing July 17 after he didn’t check in.

On Wednesday morning, the South Pasadena Police Department recovered the remains of a dead man from the Lower Clamshell Area in the Angeles National Forest, according to Megerdichian. The body was found within the search area of the search and rescue operation.

“Based on the location of the discovery and property found at the scene, SPPD investigators are reasonably certain the deceased is the lost hiker,” according to a police department news release. Foul play isn’t suspected.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office is determining the cause and manner of death, as well as identifying the body.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

