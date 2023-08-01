Nine men rob Gucci in Century City in latest brazen daytime attack on the brand

A group of about nine men robbed a Gucci story at the Westfield Century City mall, according to police and a video posted on Twitter.

The Gucci store at a mall in Century City was robbed Monday by a large group of thieves, in a grab-and-dash heist that was caught on video, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and video of the incident.

A group of at least nine men could be seen sprinting out of the store around 3:10 p.m. Monday in video posted to Twitter. The LAPD confirmed that there was a robbery at a store at Westfield Century City mall. It was not immediately clear if the men were armed or if anyone was injured.

The video shows at least nine men wearing hoodies sprinting out of the entrance to the Gucci store with merchandise overflowing in their arms.

Bystanders looked on and took video, while a lone security guard walked helplessly behind the men as they sprinted away, the video shows. A suited man who appeared to work for Gucci could be heard on the phone calling the police.

It was not immediately clear how much was stolen or if any arrests had been made.

The LAPD could not provide any information on the amount of merchandise stolen, and declined to name which store at the mall was robbed. A spokeswoman for the department said she also did not know how many men were in the group of robbers.

The thieves drove off in a white SUV and a red Kia, according to the LAPD.

The robbery came just weeks after a Gucci store in San Francisco was robbed by a group of men who made off with about $48,000 in stolen goods.

Gucci’s corporate office did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and the local store manager declined to speak with The Times.