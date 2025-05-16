Smash-and-grab burglars ram stolen car into high-end shop in L.A., police say

An unknown number of suspects crashed a car into Solestage on North Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles early Friday morning, according to the LAPD.

Authorities are searching for burglars who hit a high-end sneaker shop hours before its doors opened, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers sent to the 400 block of North Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m. Friday found that a blue Toyota Camry had rammed into Solestage, a shop known for streetwear, accessories and sneakers.

LAPD Officer Drake Madison said the vehicle had been reported stolen. It is unclear what items were taken from the store.

Solestage did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Authorities say the suspects ran away, but had no other information about them as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Wilshire Division at (213) 473-0476. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Tips can also be made anonymously via lacrimestoppers.org or (800) 222-8477.

Solestage sells brands such as Supreme and Louis Vuitton — with a wallet collaboration costing about $3,500 — and claims to house the “rarest” collection of clothing and foot apparel.

