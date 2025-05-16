Smash-and-grab burglars ram stolen car into high-end shop in L.A., police say
-
- Share via
Authorities are searching for burglars who hit a high-end sneaker shop hours before its doors opened, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Officers sent to the 400 block of North Fairfax Avenue around 5 a.m. Friday found that a blue Toyota Camry had rammed into Solestage, a shop known for streetwear, accessories and sneakers.
LAPD Officer Drake Madison said the vehicle had been reported stolen. It is unclear what items were taken from the store.
Smash-and-grab robbers coordinated crimes on social media. Eight culprits now face prison
8 people involved in a string of high-end smash-and-grab robberies across Southern California area were sentenced to prison
Solestage did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Authorities say the suspects ran away, but had no other information about them as of Friday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Wilshire Division at (213) 473-0476. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Tips can also be made anonymously via lacrimestoppers.org or (800) 222-8477.
Retail theft surge in Inland Empire store prompts new policy: Leave shopping bags with the cashier
A Grocery Outlet in Hemet is enforcing its personal bag policy due to a high theft rate.
Solestage sells brands such as Supreme and Louis Vuitton — with a wallet collaboration costing about $3,500 — and claims to house the “rarest” collection of clothing and foot apparel.
The store was among those targeted by thieves in June 2020 after weeks of civil unrest across L.A. While such smash-and-grab crimes drew widespread attention online, a Times analysis found they made up only a fraction of the city’s burglaries in 2020.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.