Advertisement
California

Orange County judge in custody after woman fatally shot at Anaheim Hills home, sources say

The exterior of a courthouse building.
Orange County Courthouse.
(Sara Cardine / Daily Pilot)
By Richard Winton
Salvador HernandezJeremy Childs
Share

An Orange County Superior Court judge was in police custody late Thursday after a fatal shooting in his Anaheim Hills home, according to law enforcement sources.

Anaheim police arrived at a home on the 8500 block of East Canyon Vista Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Authorities have released few details, but three sources with knowledge of the case said Judge Jeff Ferguson was in custody. Two sources said the victim was his wife.

Property records show Ferguson and his wife as residents of the home.

The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

Advertisement

Anaheim police entered the home after reports of at least one gunshot from inside and found a mortally wounded victim, a source said. Investigators then sought search warrants to gather evidence in the home. Two sources said a child of the judge and his wife were at the home.

Ferguson has served as a judge in Orange County Superior Court since 2015. He previously served over three decades with the Orange County district attorney’s office, during which he worked as part of the Major Narcotics Enforcement Team, according to the North Orange County Bar Assn. Ferguson served as president of the association from 2012 to 2014.

Three suspects are seen ambushing a victim in West Hollywood Wednesday, shoving a handgun and rifle into his body while robbing him of his cell phone and wallet. (Los Angeles Sheriff's Department)

California

Three suspects sought in violent West Hollywood robbery that was caught on video

Video shows three suspects ambushing a man in West Hollywood, shoving a handgun and rifle into his body and robbing him of his cellphone and wallet.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement