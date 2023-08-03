Imitation In-N-Out in Mexico looks like the original, down to the French fries and grilled onions

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, the new burger joint that recently opened in Sinaloa, Mexico, really loves the food at California-based In-N-Out.

The Mexican burger restaurant recently opened with most of the same In-N-Out features that burger fans can find in the U.S., including red booths, the iconic bright yellow arrow on its sign, burgers and a pastiche of Americana.

The Mexican version, called In-I-Nout, might look like an AI-generated name for In-N-Out, but the Sinaloa knockoff serves French fries topped with grilled onions and special sauce, just like the original restaurant. The dining room sports Americana-style signage, a faux grass partition, red trays, booths and seats synonymous with In-N-Out’s aesthetic.

In an Instagram video showing people chomping down on burgers, In-I-Nout proudly declares in Spanish, “It’s not in California. It’s in Culiacán.”

An email sent to the corporate offices of the authentic In-N-Out was not immediately returned.

The south-of-the-border restaurant also serves traditional double burgers with bacon, brioche buns and “aderezo de la casa” or house dressing, according to its social media post. The business did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on what inspired it to bite on the California-based In-N-Out. There was no answer for the listed phone number at In-I-Nout. It’s unclear if the business is a temporary endeavor or a permanent business.

In-N-Out was founded in 1948 by Harry and Esther Snyder, with its first stand in Baldwin Park. For decades, the burger chain did not expand beyond Los Angeles County and the first restaurant outside of California opened in 2000. But In-N-Out has not expanded into Mexico, according to the company’s website.

While In-N-Out burger carries with it a specific California style, replete with palm trees positioned outside of its restaurant drive-through, there is a great deal of fanfare when the company announces its plans to expand to new markets. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced earlier this year that In-N-Out would expand into the Volunteer State in 2026 with a personalized video message.