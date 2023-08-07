Advertisement
California

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man near Carson gas station

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies early Monday near a gas station in Carson.
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning near a gas station in Carson, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 2:20 a.m. in the 17400 block of South Central Avenue, near a Chevron gas station, according to a news release from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured during the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release further details, including what call deputies were responding to, what led up to the shooting, and how many deputies fired their weapons.

After deputy shootings, the department said, the Internal Affairs Bureau as well as division investigators will conduct separate investigations. The Office of the Inspector General will be notified, and the shooting will be reviewed by the Sheriff’s Department’s Executive Force Review Committee.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

