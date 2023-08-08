Advertisement
California

Hollywood Ralphs security guard fatally shoots woman attacking with fire extinguisher, police say

Police officers next to patrol cruisers behind crime scene tape outside a grocery store entrance
An investigation is underway after a security guard at a Ralphs grocery store in Hollywood shot and killed a woman after a confrontation, police say.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A security guard at a Ralphs grocery store in Hollywood shot and killed a woman after a confrontation between the two, according to authorities.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. Monday at the store in the 5400 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Officer Melissa Podany, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The security guard told police he was in a fight with the woman, who armed herself with a screwdriver and heavy fire extinguisher, police said. She made an “aggressive move” toward the guard, who backed up and fired a single round into her upper body.

The woman fell to the ground, and the guard called for an ambulance and administered first aid, police said. Responding LAPD officers also administered aid.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead; no further details about the woman were released.

The shooting is under investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.

California
Summer Lin

