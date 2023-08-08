Advertisement
California

Photos: Los Angeles city workers walk off the job for 24-hour work stoppage

A woman urges motorists to honk during a strike by Los Angeles city workers.
Phyllis Stringer, an airport employee, urges motorists to honk Tuesday in support of Los Angeles city workers picketing at Los Angeles International Airport.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Coronado
Irfan KhanWally Skalij
Share

From downtown to Los Angeles International Airport, thousands of city workers went on strike Tuesday for a scheduled 24-hour work stoppage prompted by what their union believes is a lack of good-faith labor negotiations, but municipal leaders said the city is continuing to operate — albeit with some disruptions.

The striking workers showed up overnight at City Hall, prompting a closure of some streets surrounding the seat of municipal government.

Early Tuesday morning, more workers began picketing at LAX, where some shuttle bus drivers were among those walking off the job, complicating travel for many people looking to catch flights. The picketing
disrupted some traffic in the always-crowded LAX horseshoe, and clogged entrances to some terminals.

City Hall

City workers began their 24-hour strike Tuesday.
L.A. City workers began their 24-hour strike Tuesday to protest what they claim is city management’s refusal to bargain with members in good faith.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Los Angeles city workers gather at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city workers, who are staging a one-day walkout, gather at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles city workers hit the picket lines Tuesday for a one-day strike.
Los Angeles city workers hit the picket lines Tuesday after union leaders accused the city of unfair labor practices, which Mayor Karen Bass and other officials denied.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
L.A. city workers strike outside City Hall.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

LAX

Passengers on the way to a departing terminal negotiate through scores of Los Angeles city workers picketing at LAX.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles city workers on the picket lines Tuesday at LAX.
Los Angeles city workers hit the picket lines Tuesday at LAX for a one-day strike that disrupted services across the city.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California
Gary Coronado

Gary Coronado has been a staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times since 2016. He is a 2007 Pulitzer Prize finalist in feature photography for images of Central Americans risking life and limb as they jump aboard the trains from southern Mexico bound for the United States and a 2005 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news photography for team coverage of hurricanes. He began freelancing for the Orange County Register and relocated to south Florida in 2001, when he was awarded a fellowship through the Freedom Forum. Coronado grew up in Southern California and graduated from USC.

Irfan Khan

Irfan Khan has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1996. He previously served as a freelance photographer for the publication beginning in 1989. Khan started his career as a commercial photographer in 1973 in Pakistan and moved to Dubai in 1977, where he worked for an advertising agency and at a leading English newspaper. Khan’s assignments have taken across Southern California and the U.S. Internationally, he has photographed the Hajj in Saudi Arabia and war zones of the Pakistan/Afghanistan border in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. He was part of the team awarded the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news for coverage of the 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. In his spare time, he enjoys listening to semi-classical music of the Indian subcontinent and playing cricket on Sundays.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement