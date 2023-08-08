Photos: Los Angeles city workers walk off the job for 24-hour work stoppage

From downtown to Los Angeles International Airport, thousands of city workers went on strike Tuesday for a scheduled 24-hour work stoppage prompted by what their union believes is a lack of good-faith labor negotiations, but municipal leaders said the city is continuing to operate — albeit with some disruptions.
The striking workers showed up overnight at City Hall, prompting a closure of some streets surrounding the seat of municipal government.
Early Tuesday morning, more workers began picketing at LAX, where some shuttle bus drivers were among those walking off the job, complicating travel for many people looking to catch flights. The picketing
disrupted some traffic in the always-crowded LAX horseshoe, and clogged entrances to some terminals.
City Hall
LAX
