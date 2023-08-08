Photos: Los Angeles city workers walk off the job for 24-hour work stoppage

From downtown to Los Angeles International Airport, thousands of city workers went on strike Tuesday for a scheduled 24-hour work stoppage prompted by what their union believes is a lack of good-faith labor negotiations, but municipal leaders said the city is continuing to operate — albeit with some disruptions.

The striking workers showed up overnight at City Hall, prompting a closure of some streets surrounding the seat of municipal government.

Early Tuesday morning, more workers began picketing at LAX, where some shuttle bus drivers were among those walking off the job, complicating travel for many people looking to catch flights. The picketing

disrupted some traffic in the always-crowded LAX horseshoe, and clogged entrances to some terminals.

City Hall

L.A. City workers began their 24-hour strike Tuesday to protest what they claim is city management’s refusal to bargain with members in good faith. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Los Angeles city workers, who are staging a one-day walkout, gather at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles city workers hit the picket lines Tuesday after union leaders accused the city of unfair labor practices, which Mayor Karen Bass and other officials denied. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. city workers strike outside City Hall. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

LAX

Passengers on the way to a departing terminal negotiate through scores of Los Angeles city workers picketing at LAX. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles city workers hit the picket lines Tuesday at LAX for a one-day strike that disrupted services across the city. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)