LAUSD’s first day: ‘Boo hoo’ parent breakfast, more 4-year-olds, ambitious academic goals

A new school year opened Monday in Los Angeles Unified with eyes focused on the district’s most heavily recruited students: 4-year-olds, as school systems across California phase in transitional kindergarten, a new grade that could boost academic achievement, help with social development and bolster budgets.

Back-to-school 2023-24 in the nation’s second-largest school district brings pledges from Supt. Alberto Carvalho for a full academic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic within two years, bus transportation for more students, upgraded school cafeterias featuring healthier “farm to table” food — and new technology that will allow parents to keep track of grades, tests results and attendance. He also promised less but effective standardized testing that would give teachers more time for instruction.

And in a reversal of pandemic polices, parents no longer have to keep their children out of school if they have a cold or minor symptoms of illness, a move to combat high rates of absence that officials fault for harming mental health and holding back learning.

Robocall reminders about the first day rang out on phones Sunday. On Monday morning as families juggled new schedules, anxious children and the morning rush — and commuters citywide were hit with more traffic — district officials hoped to see positive results from their intense focus this summer on recruiting 4-year-olds.

L.A. Unified and San Diego Unified are among the schools systems that will accept any children who are 4 by Sept. 1 — two years ahead of a state deadline for all districts to do so. But all districts at least must offer schooling this year to any student who turns 5 before April 3, 2024.

The hope in L.A. Unified is that 4-year-olds who enroll for transitional kindergarten, commonly called TK, will stick around for 13 additional years of schooling — bypassing other options such as private school or independent charter schools.

Racing to enroll 4-year-olds

L.A. Unified enrolled 13,800 transitional kindergartners last year and aimed to increase that number by an additional 10,000 to 11,000 this year, with TK classes for the first time at all 488 elementary schools. The district has been competing for the youngsters with established preschool programs as well as some families’ preference to keep their child at home longer. California does not mandate TK or kindergarten.

Each TK student is worth at least $14,000 in funding for L.A. Unified, according to recent tabulations from the state Department of Education — the hoped-for total of 25,000 students would add as much as $350 million this year.

And, officials insist, the students will be better off too, getting a jump on important learning and social development that could help close achievement gaps that have made it hard for students from low-income, Black and Latino families to keep up with those from families with more resources.

It’s not just the young students who must adjust to schooling but also the schools, which had to outfit rooms for younger students, hire staff and deal with nuanced challenges: Will there be nearby bathrooms just for the younger students and who will help them? Will there be nap time? Has all the small people furniture arrived?

And what to do about the separation anxiety and crying — of parents? One elementary school offering a “Boo-Hoo Breakfast” for parents who just dropped off young children was Germain Academy for Academic Achievement in Chatsworth.

For transitional kindergarten teacher Marissa MacDonald Mateo, it’s the second year her class is accepting 4-year-olds at Noble Avenue Elementary. The state has phased in TK starting with older 4-year-olds and then gradually incorporating all 4-year-olds. With younger 4-year-olds in the mix this year she will focus first on play-based learning activities.

This year, TK teachers will use a new curriculum, which MacDonald Mateo received late last week, that is intended to be more creative.

Sniffles are suddenly OK

Parents with students of all ages have an important change of direction to absorb: Put the pandemic behind you and send students to school even if they have sniffles or a minor cough, Carvalho said.

“I understand maybe the surprise of some parents, but we have always been informed as a school system by the expert voices of medical entities,” Carvalho said Friday. “Times have changed.”

“We’re back at a point — based on high levels of vaccination, therapeutics available and children’s higher resiliency than most — where if a child is mildly sick — no fever, just maybe the sniffles — it is OK for them to go to school,” he said Friday. “There are ways of mitigating against that: some good meds, a mask and monitoring.”

“The physical threat of COVID has been by far replaced with the mental consequences as attached to the lack of consistent attendance in school,” he said. “We cannot continue in an environment where 40% of our kids are chronically absent.”

Carvalho has received some plaudits from pediatricians and parents, but it’s far from unanimous.

“Last school year we lost so many school days due to parents constantly sending their sick kids to school,” said Katie Jay, who has two children in the northeast part of the school system. “We had RSV, multiple stomach viruses, strep throat, pink eye, influenza and several chest colds. The only thing we didn’t catch at school was COVID. I think loosening the messaging and now encouraging parents to send sick kids to school is the wrong route to go. Last year was so very tiring dealing with literally one illness after another.”

Fare for school foodies

The district is promising better tasting and healthier meals. If that sounds familiar, it is. Officials have been making such pledges for decades with mixed results. This year’s highlights include shifting more cooking away from packaged central kitchen products to recipes prepared at campus kitchens.

The school system serves about 540,000 meals per day and for some students is the main source of sustenance, providing breakfast and lunch — and dinner in some situations. About 80% of students qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch, although all school food is now free in California under recent changes to state law.

About 170 L.A. Unified school kitchens still lack functional cooking facilities, but more than 500 do have them.

“This year we tied up with the Culinary Institute of America to train our staff because, we got to go back to cooking some meals fresh at our schools.” said Manish Singh, director of the Food Services Division.

The new equipment includes combination ovens that can cook three different items at once, including a corn dog, which is, apparently, a culinary challenge in a school setting.

“It cooks the corn dog perfectly: The crust is nice and crisp,” Singh said.

The district also has focused on providing vegan options and salad bars, hoping to have all schools outfitted by the end of September.

The overall menu is more inventive, although in previous years it has been challenging to get many students beyond pizza and chicken wings. Food service training specialist Bryan Flores was handing out popcorn shrimp po’ boy sandwiches with fresh chopped jalapenos on the side during a Friday taste test at a donated event space in the downtown arts district.

Montara Avenue Elementary fifth-grader Nicolai Gomez gave a double thumbs up to the banh mi, a Vietnamese sandwich.

The hit new product was a blueberry breakfast bar — which even impressed celebrity eater and traveler Phil Rosenthal.

The blueberry oat bar is one of the best if not the best one I’ve ever had,” Rosenthal said. “You’d have to go to a bakery to get something like that. And now they have it in the school. Listen, I would I would eat that every morning if I was in school.”

