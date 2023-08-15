Ksubi store on La Brea hit in latest ‘flash mob’ burglary

A group of 11 men burglarized a luxury denim store on La Brea Avenue on Tuesday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The burglary was reported at 6:55 p.m. at Ksubi, at 132 S. La Brea Ave.

Right before the store closed, a group of 11 men wearing masks entered the store and began taking clothes, according to authorities. Two security guards, who were unarmed, tried to stop the suspects but were unsuccessful. The guards reported one of the men simulated a handgun in his pocket as a way to get them to stand down, LAPD reported.

An estimated $100,000 in goods was stolen from the high-end retailer.

The suspects fled in at least two cars, identified as a silver Lexus and a tan BMW, which drove off in opposite directions from the store. Some of the stolen clothing was later found in an alley behind the store and was returned to the business.

The store is the latest to be hit with a “flash mob” burglary in the Los Angeles area, with other recent instances occurring at Saint Laurent in Glendale and Nordstrom at the Topanga Mall.