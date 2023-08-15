Advertisement
California

Student stabs classmate at South L.A. high school, police say

A person walks past a long, low school building
Joseph Pomeroy Widney Career Preparatory & Transition Center in South Los Angeles.
(Google Maps)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

A student at a South Los Angeles high school was stabbed by a classmate on Tuesday afternoon — just a day after the start of the new academic year, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to multiple calls of a stabbing at Joseph Pomeroy Widney Career Preparatory & Transition Center at 12:45 p.m, as did officers from the Los Angeles Police and Los Angeles School Police departments.

School police officers discovered an injured student on the campus, who was then taken to a local hospital, according to department spokesperson Lt. Nina Buranasombati. Authorities did not provide the student’s condition.

Advertisement

School police confirmed that a suspect, another student, was arrested, but did not provide any other information. No other students or staff were involved in the incident, according to school police.

Joseph Pomeroy Widney has an enrollment of just under 300 students, state records show.

California
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement