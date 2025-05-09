An Orange County high school student was stabbed in the heart. Now a 15-year-old is accused of murder

Two teen brothers turned themselves in to police hours after the deadly incident outside Santa Ana High School, shown.

The Orange County district attorney’s office has charged a Santa Ana High School student with murder and assault in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old classmate during a fight after school that also left two other students injured.

The 15-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, is also facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing the two other classmates earlier this week.

The teen and his 17-year-old brother turned themselves in to police on Wednesday, hours after the deadly incident in front of Santa Ana High School, according to authorities.

Santa Ana Police Officer Natalie Garcia said the brothers were questioned by investigators and then transported to juvenile hall, where they were booked. She said the 17-year-old remains in custody.

The incident occurred at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, when Santa Ana School Police officers reported a stabbing that occurred during a fight in front of Santa Ana High School.

At least three male students, ages 14, 15 and 16, were found with stab wounds and taken by paramedics to a hospital.

Prosecutors said the 14-year-old boy who died was stabbed in the heart and was identified by authorities as Armando Morales of Santa Ana. His family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Misael Morales wrote on the site that his brother was a happy and smart kid who was known for making people laugh.

Jazmin Delgado, the victim’s cousin, echoed those words in an interview with KABC-TV.

“He was just always a happy kid and always loved to help and was just an amazing little kid,” Delgado told the station.

Armando’s family said the teen was in the wrong place at the wrong time. They said he was stepping in to help his friends when he was stabbed.

What sparked the confrontation remains under investigation by police, who allege those involved in the fight, with exception of the victim, were affiliated with gangs.