Man stabbed to death in Sun Valley; suspect may have been protecting woman from assault

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sun Valley on Thursday night, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street around 11:10 p.m.

They found a man with stab wounds, who died at the scene. A 26-year-old suspect remained at the scene and was detained by Valley Bureau homicide detectives, according to the LAPD.

Some witnesses told police that the suspect was a good Samaritan who interceded when the man who was killed assaulted a woman, according to KTLA-TV.

The LAPD said the incident was not gang related. Police could not immediately confirm the KTLA report.