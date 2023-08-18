Advertisement
Man stabbed to death in Sun Valley; suspect may have been protecting woman from assault

By Noah Goldberg
A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in Sun Valley on Thursday night, according to Los Angeles police.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street around 11:10 p.m.

They found a man with stab wounds, who died at the scene. A 26-year-old suspect remained at the scene and was detained by Valley Bureau homicide detectives, according to the LAPD.

Some witnesses told police that the suspect was a good Samaritan who interceded when the man who was killed assaulted a woman, according to KTLA-TV.

The LAPD said the incident was not gang related. Police could not immediately confirm the KTLA report.

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

