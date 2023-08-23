Advertisement
California

California gas prices are soaring as Labor Day weekend nears

A car fuels up at a gas station.
California gas prices have risen steadily throughout August and are expected to continue climbing heading into Labor Day weekend.
(Rob Nikolewski / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Vanessa ArredondoStaff Writer 
Share

Gas prices in California have steadily increased throughout August, and drivers hoping to hit the road for Labor Day weekend should expect painful prices at the pump rivaling those seen last summer.

As of Tuesday, the average price for a regular gallon of gasoline in California was $5.26, according to AAA. That’s up about 9 cents from last week and about 37 cents from a month ago.

At this time last year, drivers were paying about $5.32 a gallon at the pump, on average.

Advertisement

“Drivers in Los Angeles are already paying more today than what they were paying last year,” said Anlleyn Venegas, a spokesperson for the Automobile Club of Southern California.

Gas prices spiked in July due to supply issues and the high cost of oil, officials said at the time, and climbed past $5 a gallon in early August. Statewide, gas prices are still a few cents below what they were last year, on average, Venegas added.

Los Angeles, California February 28, 2022: Gas prices ave reached over six dollars a gallon on (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

Average California gas prices now over $5 a gallon

All counties are averaging above $5 per gallon for regular-grade fuel.

March 6, 2022

In the Los Angeles-Long Beach region, the average price for a gallon was $5.36 as of Tuesday. Those fueling up in neighboring San Bernardino County are seeing prices about 10 cents cheaper, on average.

California’s most expensive fuel can be found in Mono County, which has surpassed $6 a gallon on average, AAA data show.

California and its West Coast neighbors typically have gasoline prices that are among the highest in the country. The national average was $3.85 per gallon, as of Tuesday.

The recent rise in the cost of gas comes as bookings ahead of the Labor Day weekend show Americans are itching to go on vacation, continuing a recent trend of holiday travel returning to levels not seen since before the pandemic, according to AAA.

Although AAA does not have official numbers, Venegas said large numbers of drivers were expected to hit the road to mark the “unofficial end of summer.”

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. - OCT. 4, 2022. A residential street abuts the Conoco Phillips refinery in Wilmington. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Business

High gas costs hurt California drivers as refiners rake in huge profits. These charts explain

High California gas prices and accusations of price gouging play into Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to cap oil refinery profits in California.

Dec. 11, 2022

Labor Day weekend travel is up across the country compared with last year, according to AAA. Association data show bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises for domestic travel are up 4% from 2022, and international bookings are up 44%.

Experts expect the roads to be busiest on Thursday, Aug. 31, between 2 and 6 p.m., according to AAA. Sept. 1 is also expected to have higher-than-normal levels of traffic as drivers try to get a head start on the long weekend.

According to AAA, drivers headed out of Los Angeles toward Bakersfield on Interstate 5 should expect significant delays starting Wednesday afternoon.

California
Vanessa Arredondo

Vanessa Arredondo is a reporter and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She is a Chicana born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. Arredondo is a proud product of community college and has interned in various digital newsrooms across California, including CalMatters and NBCLA. Before joining The Times, she was a Hearst fellow at the San Francisco Chronicle. She is a fan of both the Dodgers and the Giants, which some may find strange.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement