Pantages cancels weekend ‘Les Misérables’ performances after power outage, small fire

The Pantages Theatre marquee is pictured on the opening night of the Los Angeles run of “Hamilton: An American Musical” on Aug. 16, 2017.

Do you hear the people sing? Not if you’re at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre this weekend.

The storied venue canceled all scheduled performances of “Les Misérables” through Sunday following an electrical outage that also sparked a small fire inside the building, according to an announcement on social media.

Tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded via the original payment method. In a statement, the theater announced it expects performances to resume Tuesday night.

“While we are grateful that nobody was harmed, the building did sustain minor damage, which we are addressing,” the statement continued.

The current run of “Les Misérables” is scheduled through Sept. 10. Tickets can be purchased online at broadwayinhollywood.com/events/detail/lesmiserables2023.

Tickets are currently only available for purchase online, as the outage has temporarily closed the theater’s box office. Anyone with questions, or who purchased tickets to now-canceled shows with cash can contact panboxoffice@broadwayinhollywood.com.