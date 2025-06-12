Downtown L.A. curfew update: City carves out exemptions for L.A. Opera and the Mark Taper Forum

Los Angeles city officials on Thursday carved out a curfew exemption for ticket holders of indoor events and performing arts venues downtown including the Music Center, paving the way for evening performances of Center Theatre Group’s “Hamlet” and Los Angeles Opera’s “Rigoletto.”

The news comes as Mayor Karen Bass’ 8 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew for the civic center area approaches its third night and arts organizations, restaurants and other businesses across the area report a drop in patrons. On Wednesday, Center Theatre Group canceled a second night of director Robert O’Hara’s world-premiere adaptation of “Hamlet” at a cost of roughly $35,000 in ticket sales per night. That’s in addition to what the company is spending on production expenses.

“At this time, Center Theatre Group, the Music Center, and the surrounding streets have not been directly impacted by protest or law enforcement activity. Our staff and artists are already on site, and we look forward to seeing you,” CTG wrote in a statement Thursday.

Major protests are planned nationwide for Saturday, when Trump’s 79th birthday coincides with the massive 250th anniversary military parade he is throwing in Washington, D.C., at a reported cost of $45 million.

One of the so-called “No Kings” protests is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of City Hall, prompting Center Theatre Group to cancel its Saturday matinee and evening performances of “Hamlet.” Other events scheduled for that day and night have been been postponed, including a show by the rock band Ozomatli that’s part of the Grand Performances series at California Plaza, and a Metro Art event called Bollywood Express at Union Station.

The Broad museum, adjacent to the Music Center, said it will close all weekend. “The safety and well-being of our visitors and staff continues to be our highest priority,” the museum said in a statement.

L.A. Opera, however, issued a mid-afternoon news release announcing the curfew exemption and noting that “Rigoletto,” scheduled to run from 7:30 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, would go on as planned. The company also is moving forward with its Saturday “Renée Fleming and Friends” concert, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

“Attendees will need to leave the theater immediately afterward without lingering on the Music Center campus,” the release said, adding that guests may need to prove their attendance at the show if stopped by law enforcement. “All ticket holders should have their tickets with them while in the area, either printed, digital or as a screen shot of the ticket.”

The release also says that people should avoid driving through downtown from the south, where much of the military activity is centered.

A representative for L.A. Opera acknowledged that given the circumstances, ticket holders may choose not to show up. They will be allowed to exchange their tickets for one of the remaining performances June 15, 18 or 21; or they can request a refund from the box office.