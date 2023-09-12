The most interesting bills California lawmakers sent to Newsom’s desk in 2023

Will Californians be allowed to take some psychedelic drugs? Will driverless big-rigs be allowed to roam our roads? Will the state levy new taxes on gun manufacturers to fund violence prevention programs?

Those are some of the decisions Gov. Gavin Newsom will make in the coming weeks when he signs or vetoes bills the Legislature must send him by Thursday. California lawmakers are voting on hundreds of bills as they race to finish the 2023 legislative session. The hectic period of high-stakes decision-making marks a leadership test for new Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) and a the last major push for Senate leader Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), who is stepping aside next year.

The articles below explain the most interesting or consequential bills that lawmakers are sending Newsom. He has until Oct. 14 to decide which ones will become California law.