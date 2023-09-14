Advertisement
California

Stamping out junk fees in California: Legislation approved by lawmakers, heads to Newsom

Democratic state Senators Bill Dodd, of Napa, left, and Richard Roth, of Riverside, talk at the Capitol.
State Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa), center, with Sen. Richard Roth (D-Riverside) at the state Capitol, sponsored the bill to outlaw junk fees.
(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

Junk fees, those tacked-on costs that often come as a nasty surprise to consumers, are set to be banned in California next year.

All that’s left is a signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom after Senate Bill 478 received final approval from state legislators on Tuesday.

The bill, sponsored by Sens. Bill Dodd (D-Napa) and Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) and backed by Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta, would outlaw hidden charges, commonly encountered during online purchases.

Businesses would be forced to advertise the true cost of a purchase rather than enticing consumers with a low price, then hitting them with a raft of fees.

Advertisement

Companies that do not comply could face steep financial penalties.

Junk fees have been a particular problem in the travel and entertainment industries, with tickets and hotel rooms advertised at one price but ending up costing much more once “service” or “processing” fees are added on.

“For too long, Californians have been hit with dishonest charges being tacked on to seemingly everything,” Dodd said in a release. “It is time we put the consumer first and create a level playing field for those businesses that advertise the real price, up front.

FILE - A McDonald's beverage sits in a cup holder, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. McDonald's plans to eliminate self-service soda machines at all of its U.S. restaurants by 2032, the Chicago-based fast food chain has confirmed. In an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, McDonald's USA said the goal of the change is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain's offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

California

Coca-Dr-Sprite-Pepper-Cola? Forget mixing your own as McDonald’s ditches self-serve sodas

With more people ordering via apps and drive-throughs, McDonald’s will phase out its self-serve soda machines in dining rooms by 2032.

Sept. 13, 2023

Bonta called the passage a “win for Californians.”

“I am sponsoring this bill to stop hidden fees because the price consumers see should be the price consumers pay,” Bonta said in a release.

President Biden, in his State of the Union address earlier this year, also called out the practice of adding hidden fees, promoting the Junk Fee Prevention Act.

Advertisement

“My administration is also taking on junk fees, those hidden surcharges too many businesses use to make you pay more,” Biden said in the address. “For example, we’re making airlines show you the full ticket price upfront and refund your money if your flight is canceled or delayed.

“Junk fees may not matter to the very wealthy,” he said, “but they matter to most folks in homes like the one I grew up in.”

According to Dodd’s office, Americans pay a total of $28 billion in junk fees per year, with 85% of Americans encountering the practice.

If signed by Newsom, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2024.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement