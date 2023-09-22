Beverly Hills bans youths from using silly string, shaving cream in public on Halloween

Beverly Hills’ ban on using silly string, shaving cream or hair removal gel in public will be in effect for 24 hours and apply to anyone under the age of 21 starting at 6 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Young pranksters in Beverly Hills are banned from wielding shaving cream, silly string or hair removal gel on Halloween night, thanks to a new ordinance adopted by the upscale city known for its celebrities and well-to-do residents.

The city adopted the new rule to create a “family-friendly Halloween experience for everyone,” Beverly Hills spokesperson Lauren Santillana said in a statement.

If a teen wants to stir up any mischief on public property in Beverly Hills, they will have to do so without the aid of such aerosol products on Halloween, according to an ordinance that was passed by the City Council on Tuesday. The Beverly Hills Police Department proposed the ordinance earlier this month, and the ban will be in effect for 24 hours and apply to anyone under the age of 21 starting at 6 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The ordinance allows residents to use as much wacky string as they want on private property with the owner’s permission, according to the ordinance.

Violating the ordinance for the first time can result in a warning before police issue a citation, and violators will be asked to hand over any of the offending products to police, Sgt. Dale Drummond with the Beverly Hills Police Department said during a City Council meeting earlier this month. There will also be trash bins on hand for people unaware of the new rule and who need to get rid of their silly string cans.

The ordinance was first introduced at the Sept. 12 council meeting and approved by the full council Tuesday.

One of the problems resulting from the use of wacky string, shave cream and hair removal gel for Hollywood pranks is that large amounts of water are needed to clean off damaged property and the runoff could pollute nearby waterways, in violation of the Clean Water Act., according to the city.

Shaving cream can also be sprayed into a person’s eyes, Drummond said, and hair removal gel can be used maliciously on unsuspecting victims. Silly string is colorful, but its inappropriate use can constitute vandalism, officials said. Anyone over the age of 21 will be able to carry the aerosol products in the city, Drummond said.

The police presence in Beverly Hills will also be increased and there will be more security guards on Halloween night, according to officials. Proper signage will be posted and Beverly Hills Police have reached out to local schools to notify them about the new rule.

While the city did not specify the penalty for disobeying the rule, city staff said a person can receive an infraction or be charged with a misdemeanor.

“Our ultimate goal is for everyone to be able to come and enjoy Beverly Hills and be able to trick or treat,” Drummond said.

